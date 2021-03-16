Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Capital markets

Bucharest Stock Exchange's blue-chip index less than 1% away from all-time high

16 March 2021
The BET index, which follows the evolution of the most traded Romanian companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), briefly passed the level of 10,800 points on Monday, March 15, and closed the day at 10,784 points, up 0.38% compared to the previous session.

The BET is thus only 0.5% away from matching its all-time high of 10,839 points set on July 24, 2007.

Unlike western markets, which recovered quickly after the 2008 financial crisis and passed their 2007 highs in 2013, the Bucharest Stock Exchange is only now close to that performance.

For example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which follows some of the biggest companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange is now 130% over the high set in 2007 and the German index DAX is 80% above that level.

The Romanian BET has gained 10% since the beginning of this year.

Normal
