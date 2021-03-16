Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index less than 1% away from all-time high

The BET index, which follows the evolution of the most traded Romanian companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), briefly passed the level of 10,800 points on Monday, March 15, and closed the day at 10,784 points, up 0.38% compared to the previous session.

The BET is thus only 0.5% away from matching its all-time high of 10,839 points set on July 24, 2007.

Unlike western markets, which recovered quickly after the 2008 financial crisis and passed their 2007 highs in 2013, the Bucharest Stock Exchange is only now close to that performance.

For example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which follows some of the biggest companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange is now 130% over the high set in 2007 and the German index DAX is 80% above that level.

The Romanian BET has gained 10% since the beginning of this year.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]