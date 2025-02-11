Buildings in Romania to be illuminated in red to mark 112 Emergency Number Day

Over 100 public institutions and private company buildings across Romania will be illuminated in red on Tuesday, February 11, to mark European 112 Emergency Number Day.

The initiative belongs to the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), which invited other institutions to illuminate their buildings in red. "On Tuesday, more than 100 buildings—including government offices, financial and cultural institutions, tourist landmarks, and private company headquarters in Bucharest and 30 counties—will be lit in red, symbolizing the importance and necessity of using this vital service correctly," STS stated in a press release to Agerpres.

STS aims to highlight the essential role of the emergency number and encourage citizens to use it responsibly. The service warns that abusive calls to 112 can hinder the rapid intervention of specialized teams where they are truly needed.

In 2024, following efforts by STS in collaboration with emergency agencies (Police, ISU-SMURD, Ambulance, Gendarmerie, and Mountain Rescue), government partners, and private telecom operators, the number of non-emergency calls has decreased by nearly one million compared to previous years.

"STS operators at the 112 Emergency Service handled 9,763,443 calls, of which 60.45% were actual emergencies. However, more than 3.8 million calls did not require intervention from emergency agencies," the service reported.

(Photo source: Kaspars Grinvalds | Dreamstime.com)