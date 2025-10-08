Bucharest authorities mulling additional taxes on cars with license plates from other counties

Cars that do not have Bucharest license plates could pay additional fees when driving through the capital, according to a project currently under debate by the General Council, Euronews Romania reported. The measure targets both drivers transiting the city and those who live in Bucharest but have registered their cars in the provinces to pay lower insurance and taxes.

The project under debate provides for a fee of EUR 3.5 per day, EUR 6 per week, EUR 9.5 per month, or EUR 50 per year.

Those with license plates registered in Ilfov, the county surrounding Bucharest, could be an exception.

According to the initiators, the measure would encourage the use of public transport and contribute to easing traffic.

“It’s about reaching international standards. If we look at all European capitals, it is very expensive to drive in the city. It is very expensive to own a car in crowded cities, and this is a normality we must reach. We truly encourage everyone to use public transport,” said councilor Diana Mardarovici, cited by Euronews Romania.

Bucharest residents seem divided. Even though most would agree to pay an additional fee, many do not believe such a measure would solve the capital’s traffic problem.

Bucharest ranked 8th among the most congested cities in the world, according to the annual index by GPS manufacturer TomTom.

The most recent data show that approximately 1.4 million cars circulate daily through Bucharest, and one-third of them are registered in other counties. Moreover, due to traffic congestion, Bucharest residents lose annually the equivalent of twelve working days.

(Photo source: Teodororoianu | Dreamstime.com)