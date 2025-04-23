Events

Bucharest Sculpture Days explores identity and the body at 2025 edition

23 April 2025

The 2025 edition of Bucharest Sculpture Days opens on April 26 with a new theme that places the human body at the center of contemporary artistic debate. Titled #celălaltcorp (the other body), the exhibition explores how identity, trauma, politics, and technology reshape the understanding of the body in modern society, the organizers said.

Running until May 11, the exhibition spans several venues in the Romanian capital, including Galeria SENAT, Galeria The Institute, and the courtyard of the Combinatul Fondului Plastic. 

The event brings together works from over 45 artists, both established and emerging, offering a wide range of interpretations on what the body represents today.

The curator, Reka Csapo Dup, says the exhibition is meant to challenge the way viewers perceive the human form, urging them to look past conventional representations. Critics Adriana Oprea and Horațiu Lipot also contributed to shaping the curatorial direction.

The event is free to the public and can be visited daily from 12 PM to 6 PM.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

