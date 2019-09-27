Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 09/27/2019 - 13:01
Business
Govt. sets value of Royal Palace in Bucharest at EUR 232 mln
27 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Royal Palace in downtown Bucharest, which hosts the National Museum of Art of Romania, was valued at RON 1.1 billion (around EUR 232 million) by the government, according to Profit.ro.

The palace has a built area of 10,497 square meters and a related land of 22,372 square meters.

This is the second evaluation made by the Romanian government in less than a week. A government decision recently set the book value of the Parliament Palace, the second-biggest administrative building in the world, at a total of EUR 2.1 billion.

The Royal Palace is located in downtown Bucharest, on Calea Victoriei Blvd. At the beginning of the 19th century, the area where the Royal palace currently stands, which used to belong to the Kretzulescu family, hosted the residence built by Dinicu Golescu between 1812 and 1815. The Golescu Mansion was sold to the Romanian state in 1833, when it became a royal palace for ruler Alexandru Ghica and for his successor, Gheorghe Bibescu.

The palace later turned into the royal residency for Alexandru Ioan Cuza and from 1866 for Carol of Hohenzollern. The latter changed it radically between 1882 and 1885 using the neoclassical architecture features from architect Paul Gottereau.

A new stage of revamping, extensions and more substantial changes followed after the 1926 fire. The National Museum of Art was born from a core set up in one of the palace's wings in 1949.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 09/27/2019 - 13:01
Business
Govt. sets value of Royal Palace in Bucharest at EUR 232 mln
27 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Royal Palace in downtown Bucharest, which hosts the National Museum of Art of Romania, was valued at RON 1.1 billion (around EUR 232 million) by the government, according to Profit.ro.

The palace has a built area of 10,497 square meters and a related land of 22,372 square meters.

This is the second evaluation made by the Romanian government in less than a week. A government decision recently set the book value of the Parliament Palace, the second-biggest administrative building in the world, at a total of EUR 2.1 billion.

The Royal Palace is located in downtown Bucharest, on Calea Victoriei Blvd. At the beginning of the 19th century, the area where the Royal palace currently stands, which used to belong to the Kretzulescu family, hosted the residence built by Dinicu Golescu between 1812 and 1815. The Golescu Mansion was sold to the Romanian state in 1833, when it became a royal palace for ruler Alexandru Ghica and for his successor, Gheorghe Bibescu.

The palace later turned into the royal residency for Alexandru Ioan Cuza and from 1866 for Carol of Hohenzollern. The latter changed it radically between 1882 and 1885 using the neoclassical architecture features from architect Paul Gottereau.

A new stage of revamping, extensions and more substantial changes followed after the 1926 fire. The National Museum of Art was born from a core set up in one of the palace's wings in 1949.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 September 2019
Business
Romania, close to full blackout twice this year
27 September 2019
Business
What can you buy on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the world’s newest Emerging Market?
27 September 2019
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Genre bender: The Whistlers
27 September 2019
Business
A historical decision for Romania: Bucharest Stock Exchange promoted to Emerging Market
26 September 2019
Social
Mountain resort in Romania confronted with stray cow problem
26 September 2019
Social
Romanians need to work six times more than Americans to buy the new iPhone 11
26 September 2019
Politics
Media: EP Legal Affairs Committee rejects Romania’s candidate for commissioner, a first in EU history
25 September 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Eight presidential candidates earn more than Romania’s president

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40