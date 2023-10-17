Bucharest’s Politehnica University launches tender for new building

Bucharest’s Politehnica University has launched a tender for the construction of a new building that will accommodate several of its faculties.

The new headquarters will house the Faculty of Chemical and Biotechnological Engineering, the Faculty of Medical Engineering, the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, and the Faculty of Entrepreneurship, Engineering, and Business Management. The project is worth RON 310 million (EUR 62.4 million) over 30 months, according to Economedia.ro.

The works will take place on a 33,000 square meter area, and the building will have a configuration of ground floor plus four additional floors.

The new building will have 9 lecture halls with a capacity between 140 and 180 seats and one lecture hall with 270 seats. It will also include classrooms, teaching and research laboratories, administrative spaces, a cafeteria with 400 seats, a temperature-controlled room, and a data center. In addition, it will have a transformer station and a thermal point.

The project is financed from the university's own budget and from a EUR 25 million loan from the European Investment Bank. At the time of the loan approval in 2019, the representatives of the Commission stated that "the purpose of the new building is to group the faculties located in Polizu within the New Local Campus and to modernize the infrastructure."

The European Commission noted that "over 5,000 students and 273 employees will benefit from the reconfiguration of the university's main campus" and that "during the implementation phase, the project will generate approximately 1,000 jobs."

Bids will be opened on December 6, and the evaluation will be based on price, the guarantee provided for the works, and the energy efficiency of the building.

(Photo source: Vladsogodel | Dreamstime.com)