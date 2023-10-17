Education

Bucharest’s Politehnica University launches tender for new building

17 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s Politehnica University has launched a tender for the construction of a new building that will accommodate several of its faculties.

The new headquarters will house the Faculty of Chemical and Biotechnological Engineering, the Faculty of Medical Engineering, the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, and the Faculty of Entrepreneurship, Engineering, and Business Management. The project is worth RON 310 million (EUR 62.4 million) over 30 months, according to Economedia.ro

The works will take place on a 33,000 square meter area, and the building will have a configuration of ground floor plus four additional floors.

The new building will have 9 lecture halls with a capacity between 140 and 180 seats and one lecture hall with 270 seats. It will also include classrooms, teaching and research laboratories, administrative spaces, a cafeteria with 400 seats, a temperature-controlled room, and a data center. In addition, it will have a transformer station and a thermal point. 

The project is financed from the university's own budget and from a EUR 25 million loan from the European Investment Bank. At the time of the loan approval in 2019, the representatives of the Commission stated that "the purpose of the new building is to group the faculties located in Polizu within the New Local Campus and to modernize the infrastructure." 

The European Commission noted that "over 5,000 students and 273 employees will benefit from the reconfiguration of the university's main campus" and that "during the implementation phase, the project will generate approximately 1,000 jobs."

Bids will be opened on December 6, and the evaluation will be based on price, the guarantee provided for the works, and the energy efficiency of the building.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vladsogodel | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Education

Bucharest’s Politehnica University launches tender for new building

17 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s Politehnica University has launched a tender for the construction of a new building that will accommodate several of its faculties.

The new headquarters will house the Faculty of Chemical and Biotechnological Engineering, the Faculty of Medical Engineering, the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, and the Faculty of Entrepreneurship, Engineering, and Business Management. The project is worth RON 310 million (EUR 62.4 million) over 30 months, according to Economedia.ro

The works will take place on a 33,000 square meter area, and the building will have a configuration of ground floor plus four additional floors.

The new building will have 9 lecture halls with a capacity between 140 and 180 seats and one lecture hall with 270 seats. It will also include classrooms, teaching and research laboratories, administrative spaces, a cafeteria with 400 seats, a temperature-controlled room, and a data center. In addition, it will have a transformer station and a thermal point. 

The project is financed from the university's own budget and from a EUR 25 million loan from the European Investment Bank. At the time of the loan approval in 2019, the representatives of the Commission stated that "the purpose of the new building is to group the faculties located in Polizu within the New Local Campus and to modernize the infrastructure." 

The European Commission noted that "over 5,000 students and 273 employees will benefit from the reconfiguration of the university's main campus" and that "during the implementation phase, the project will generate approximately 1,000 jobs."

Bids will be opened on December 6, and the evaluation will be based on price, the guarantee provided for the works, and the energy efficiency of the building.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vladsogodel | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion