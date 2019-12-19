Bucharest Old Town Highlights: Bucharest City Hall - a landmark facing Cismigiu Gardens

Bucharest City Hall is housed in a beautiful building across from Cişmigiu Park on Regina Elisabeta boulevard in the capital. This is where some of the most important decisions for Bucharest and its inhabitants are taken today.

The Bucharest City Hall building was built between 1906 and 1910 and designed by architect Petre Antonescu, one of the main promoters of the neo-Romanian architecture style, and the creator of some representative buildings for Bucharest, such as the Arch de Triumph and the Marmorosch Blank Bank.

The edifice was built on a vacant land opposite to the Cişmigiu Garden, a land back then named “Duca’s Maidan”. Designed in the shape of a square, the palace is dominated by the central body with the main entrance, the vestibule and the staircase of honor that marks the composition axis of the building.

The building hosted the Ministry of Public Works until 1948, and between 1916 and 1918 was turned into the German General Command during the German occupation.

Over the last decades, the palace went through several transformations. After being seriously damaged during the World War II bombings, the building was renovated and extended with another floor, as Petre Antonescu initially planed it, and after the works were finished, the City Hall moved its headquarters here. During the Communist regime, which was already established in Romania at that time, the City Hall was renamed to the Popular Council of the Capital.

The building was the Bucharest City Hall’s headquarters until 2010, and returned to this institution in 2016 after restoration and consolidation works.

Since December 2016, the Bucharest City Hall has been operating in this palace in the city center. The building is also listed as one of the Historical Monuments in Bucharest, under the current name of the Administrative Palace of Bucharest.

The Palace of the Bucharest City Hall is located on 47 Regina Elisabeta Boulevard, near Cișmigiu Park and Cismigiu Hotel. The closest subway station Piața Universității is the closest subway station but the palace can also be easily reached from Izvor station. Several buses and trolleybuses have stops nearby the Bucharest City Hall, such as 61, 66, 69, 70, 122, 137, 138 and 336.

