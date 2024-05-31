Education

Bucharest’s Museum of Immersive New Art hosts summer camp for kids

31 May 2024

MINA, the Museum of Immersive New Art in Bucharest, opened registrations for the Summer Camp - a five-day creative camp for children aged 7 to 13. In the weeks of July 8-12 and July 22-26, children will participate in a variety of activities "designed to develop them artistically and emotionally," museum representatives said.

From drama and dance classes to drawing, financial education, and personal development, each day will be a 10-hour adventure full of learning and fun. All activities will be carried out with the help of experienced mentors.

On the last day, all the work and inner transformation will be celebrated with a "Talent Show" where parents can see what skills and techniques the children have learned during the MINA Summer Camp.

The cost is RON 1,300 (meal and snacks included), and registrations are open until June 10. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MINA)

