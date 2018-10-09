Bucharest Marathon expects 19,000 runners, changes route

Some 19,000 runners are expected at this year’s edition of the Bucharest Marathon, set to take place on October 13 and October 14. The runners, coming from over 70 countries, will be joined by 18 elite athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia.

The popular, 3 km race will take place on October 13, as will the 2.5 km teens’ race and the 0.9/1.4 km children’s race.

The 10 km race is scheduled for October 14, when the marathon, half-marathon and relay races also take place.

Because of the Romania-Serbia match, taking place on October 14, the route of this year’s marathon has been changed. The participants will no longer run around the National Arena but the organizers have found a 42 km flat course that would allow a new record of the race to be established. The maps of the races can be checked here.

The Mylaps app, available in the Google Playstore, allows users to follow runners in real time during the races, and check the event’s routes.

As a first this year, the competitive races on October 14 will be broadcast live by Look Sport.

Bucharest Marathon gets Bronze Level international certificate

(Photo credit: Diana Mironica)

[email protected]