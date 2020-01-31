Mercedes-Benz to deliver 130 hybrid buses to Bucharest municipality this year

Mercedes-Benz will deliver 130 Citaro Hybrid buses to the Bucharest municipality this year, under a contract worth approximately EUR 50 million, VAT included.

The prototype will be delivered on March 1, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Facebook. The City Hall will then receive 20 buses every month starting May.

The guarantee of the Mercedes-Benz Citaro Hybrid buses extends over 8 years and 480,000 km. They are equipped with automatic air conditioning, special facilities for people with disabilities, USB sockets for fast charging of mobile devices, and a powerful computer system that allows the provision of real-time travel information to passengers.

Mercedes-Benz won the tender for this contract in mid-August 2019.

