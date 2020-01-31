Mercedes-Benz to deliver 130 hybrid buses to Bucharest municipality this year

Mercedes-Benz will deliver 130 Citaro Hybrid buses to the Bucharest municipality this year, under a contract worth approximately EUR 50 million, VAT included.
The prototype will be delivered on March 1, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Facebook. The City Hall will then receive 20 buses every month starting May.
The guarantee of the Mercedes-Benz Citaro Hybrid buses extends over 8 years and 480,000 km. They are equipped with automatic air conditioning, special facilities for people with disabilities, USB sockets for fast charging of mobile devices, and a powerful computer system that allows the provision of real-time travel information to passengers.
Mercedes-Benz won the tender for this contract in mid-August 2019.
Bucharest City Hall has canceled the tender for 100 electric buses because none of the two offers it received met the...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!