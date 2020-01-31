Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:41
Social
Mercedes-Benz to deliver 130 hybrid buses to Bucharest municipality this year
31 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mercedes-Benz will deliver 130 Citaro Hybrid buses to the Bucharest municipality this year, under a contract worth approximately EUR 50 million, VAT included.

The prototype will be delivered on March 1, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Facebook. The City Hall will then receive 20 buses every month starting May.

The guarantee of the Mercedes-Benz Citaro Hybrid buses extends over 8 years and 480,000 km. They are equipped with automatic air conditioning, special facilities for people with disabilities, USB sockets for fast charging of mobile devices, and a powerful computer system that allows the provision of real-time travel information to passengers.

Mercedes-Benz won the tender for this contract in mid-August 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:41
Social
Mercedes-Benz to deliver 130 hybrid buses to Bucharest municipality this year
31 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mercedes-Benz will deliver 130 Citaro Hybrid buses to the Bucharest municipality this year, under a contract worth approximately EUR 50 million, VAT included.

The prototype will be delivered on March 1, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Facebook. The City Hall will then receive 20 buses every month starting May.

The guarantee of the Mercedes-Benz Citaro Hybrid buses extends over 8 years and 480,000 km. They are equipped with automatic air conditioning, special facilities for people with disabilities, USB sockets for fast charging of mobile devices, and a powerful computer system that allows the provision of real-time travel information to passengers.

Mercedes-Benz won the tender for this contract in mid-August 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK
30 January 2020
Social
Residents in Romanian village rise against Sri Lankan workers at local bread factory
30 January 2020
Business
Romanian telecom operator successfully raises EUR 850 mln in bond issue
27 January 2020
Social
Update: Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40