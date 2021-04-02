Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:24
Business

Several Bucharest hotels up for sale as occupancy rates plummet amid pandemic

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Imobiliare.ro, one of the largest real estate platforms in Romania, currently features some 17 sale ads for hotels in Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The prices start at EUR 180,000 for the building of a hotel in the city's Mosilor area, with a surface of 125 sqm and seven rooms. The most expensive hotel on the platform is on sale for EUR 15 million. With a surface of 6,800 sqm and 106 rooms, it is located in the Unirii area. The platform also features a sale ad for an aparthotel in the Unirii area for EUR 8 million and another one for an aparthotel in Vitan for EUR 5.4 million.

Hotels in Bucharest are currently operating at an occupancy rate of less than 20%, according to Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo: Andrii Yalansky/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:24
Business

Several Bucharest hotels up for sale as occupancy rates plummet amid pandemic

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Imobiliare.ro, one of the largest real estate platforms in Romania, currently features some 17 sale ads for hotels in Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The prices start at EUR 180,000 for the building of a hotel in the city's Mosilor area, with a surface of 125 sqm and seven rooms. The most expensive hotel on the platform is on sale for EUR 15 million. With a surface of 6,800 sqm and 106 rooms, it is located in the Unirii area. The platform also features a sale ad for an aparthotel in the Unirii area for EUR 8 million and another one for an aparthotel in Vitan for EUR 5.4 million.

Hotels in Bucharest are currently operating at an occupancy rate of less than 20%, according to Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo: Andrii Yalansky/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic