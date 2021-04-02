Several Bucharest hotels up for sale as occupancy rates plummet amid pandemic

Imobiliare.ro, one of the largest real estate platforms in Romania, currently features some 17 sale ads for hotels in Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The prices start at EUR 180,000 for the building of a hotel in the city's Mosilor area, with a surface of 125 sqm and seven rooms. The most expensive hotel on the platform is on sale for EUR 15 million. With a surface of 6,800 sqm and 106 rooms, it is located in the Unirii area. The platform also features a sale ad for an aparthotel in the Unirii area for EUR 8 million and another one for an aparthotel in Vitan for EUR 5.4 million.

Hotels in Bucharest are currently operating at an occupancy rate of less than 20%, according to Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo: Andrii Yalansky/ Dreamstime)

