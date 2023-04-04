Bucharest will host World U20 Water Polo Championships this summer, mayor says

Bucharest will host yet another international sports competition this summer, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. This time, the Romanian capital and the neighbouring Otopeni will be the hosts of the World U20 Water Polo Championships, which will be held on June 8-18 at the Otopeni Swimming Sports Complex.

The competition will bring together 20 teams, respectively 500 athletes from countries all over the world, such as Serbia, Spain, Hungary, Greece, Croatia, Italy, Montenegro, Japan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Iran, Australia, New Zealand, and Romania, mayor Dan said.

“The event will promote the capital’s image and the cultural, artistic and touristic products on all continents, being broadcast live around the world,” reads Nicusor Dan’s post on Facebook.

Bucharest previously hosted the European Football Championship 2020, the 3X3 World Youth Basketball Cup, and the first leg of the Grand Chess Tour 2021.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)