Bucharest Film Studios file for insolvency

Bucharest Film Studios, the former Media Pro Studios, a company that operates an important film studio at Buftea, near Bucharest, has filed for insolvency.

The company filed its request to the Ilfov Court on March 28 and the court will analyze it on April 5, local Paginedemedia.ro reported.

The company’s request came after a creditor also asked for the company’s insolvency at the end of last year. The company also has over 30 lawsuits filed this year by former employees who haven’t been paid.

A group of American and Romanian investors bought the studios in 2015 from Central European Media Enterprises (CME), the media group that owns PRO TV, the biggest local TV station. The group was represented by Bobby Paunescu, who also owns 50% of local B1 TV news station. In 2016, the company rebranded as Bucharest Film Studios.

