Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities

Bucharest ranks 44th out of 46 cities included in the Europe’s Healthiest Capital City report compiled by British-based online healthcare services provider Treated.com based on data collected from Numbeo, HPI ThinkTank, World Population Review, World Bank Group and Index Mundi.

Only Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and Russia’s capital Moscow are behind Bucharest in this ranking, while cities such as Belgrade, Chisinau, Tirana, Sarajevo, and Pristina are ahead of the Romanian capital.

Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, Austria’s Vienna, and Switzerland’s Bern are Europe’s healthiest capitals, according to the report, followed by Helsinki and Berlin.

The 10 variables analyzed in this report are: fitness club - monthly fee for 1 adult; life expectancy; air quality; water quality; overall quality of life; percent of GDP allocated to healthcare; cost of 5 fruit or vegetables; CO2 emissions; walk or cycle to work; quality of green spaces.

Bucharest ranks low especially for air quality, CO2 emissions, health expenditure and the percentage of people who walk or cycle to work or school.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)