Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities

Bucharest ranks 44th out of 46 cities included in the Europe’s Healthiest Capital City report compiled by British-based online healthcare services provider Treated.com based on data collected from Numbeo, HPI ThinkTank, World Population Review, World Bank Group and Index Mundi.
Only Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and Russia’s capital Moscow are behind Bucharest in this ranking, while cities such as Belgrade, Chisinau, Tirana, Sarajevo, and Pristina are ahead of the Romanian capital.
Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, Austria’s Vienna, and Switzerland’s Bern are Europe’s healthiest capitals, according to the report, followed by Helsinki and Berlin.
The 10 variables analyzed in this report are: fitness club - monthly fee for 1 adult; life expectancy; air quality; water quality; overall quality of life; percent of GDP allocated to healthcare; cost of 5 fruit or vegetables; CO2 emissions; walk or cycle to work; quality of green spaces.
Bucharest ranks low especially for air quality, CO2 emissions, health expenditure and the percentage of people who walk or cycle to work or school.
(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)
The air pollution levels will be checked weekly and the public authorities will be held accountable, environment...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!