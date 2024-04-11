Bucharest’s District 4 City Hall kicks off works at EUR 72 mln center for tuberculosis treatment and research

The City Hall of Bucharest's District 4 said on April 10 that it kicked off construction works at a new medical complex for the diagnosis, treatment, and research of tuberculosis. The project, estimated to cost roughly EUR 72 million, will be fully financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR).

The new center will operate under the Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumophthysiology, being built from scratch on the land where the institute's 130-year-old "Zerlendi" buildings were located. According to the District 4 City Hall, the buildings were in an advanced state of decay and were thus shut down in 2020.

"Over a maximum of three months starting today (e.n. April 10), the buildings will be decommissioned so that later, in their place, the builder will start work on the new hospital," the City Hall said.

Mayor Daniel Băluță stated: "I never forget that I am a doctor. Increasing the quality of medical services, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a priority for Romania. That's why the PNRR appeared, a chance for the development of Romania in general and Bucharest in particular, because many people come here for treatment. Amid these priorities, I feel extremely honored to join the initiative of the Ministry of Health and the Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumophthysiology, together with the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, to build together, in partnership, this new 115-bed hospital."

The new Center for Diagnosis, Treatment, and Research of Tuberculosis will have 115 beds, including 19 intensive care beds, three operating rooms, and research and analysis laboratories.

According to data quoted by the District 4 City Hall, Romania is the European Union country with the highest incidence of TB (4 times higher than the EU average) and with a mortality rate 6.5 times higher than the European Union average (5.1 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ps4.ro)