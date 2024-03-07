Over 200 public hospitals in Romania to be digitized with European recovery funds

Health Secretary of State Alexandru Rogobete announced that 207 hospitals in Romania will be entirely digitized through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The total investment amounts to EUR 150 million.

According to him, access to the digital system of hospitals will be secured, archives and data flows will be digitized, and an integrated and interoperable data system will be created, Agerpres reported.

“Above all, digitizing the healthcare system means, in short, time gained,” Rogobete said in a post on social media.

The project targets county, municipal and city hospitals across Romania.

“I learned a lot from working in Intensive Care Units. But one thing is certain: the difference between life and death is often measured in seconds. I say this because maybe that way we can better appreciate the value of a minute,” he added.

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)