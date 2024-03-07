Healthcare

Over 200 public hospitals in Romania to be digitized with European recovery funds

07 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Health Secretary of State Alexandru Rogobete announced that 207 hospitals in Romania will be entirely digitized through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The total investment amounts to EUR 150 million.

According to him, access to the digital system of hospitals will be secured, archives and data flows will be digitized, and an integrated and interoperable data system will be created, Agerpres reported.

“Above all, digitizing the healthcare system means, in short, time gained,” Rogobete said in a post on social media.

The project targets county, municipal and city hospitals across Romania.

“I learned a lot from working in Intensive Care Units. But one thing is certain: the difference between life and death is often measured in seconds. I say this because maybe that way we can better appreciate the value of a minute,” he added.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Over 200 public hospitals in Romania to be digitized with European recovery funds

07 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Health Secretary of State Alexandru Rogobete announced that 207 hospitals in Romania will be entirely digitized through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The total investment amounts to EUR 150 million.

According to him, access to the digital system of hospitals will be secured, archives and data flows will be digitized, and an integrated and interoperable data system will be created, Agerpres reported.

“Above all, digitizing the healthcare system means, in short, time gained,” Rogobete said in a post on social media.

The project targets county, municipal and city hospitals across Romania.

“I learned a lot from working in Intensive Care Units. But one thing is certain: the difference between life and death is often measured in seconds. I say this because maybe that way we can better appreciate the value of a minute,” he added.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 March 2024
Business
Revolut Reader launches in Romania, allowing merchants to accept card payments
07 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president, Austrian chancellor discuss Schengen during meeting in Bucharest
07 March 2024
Healthcare
Report: Over 80% of public medical facilities in Romania do not offer abortion services or cannot be contacted
07 March 2024
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep aims to participate in Paris Olympics after having suspension lifted
07 March 2024
Energy
Romania to extend EUR 3 bln subsidies to green energy producers under CfD contracts
06 March 2024
Politics
EPP supports Romania’s accession to Schengen, party president says at congress in Bucharest
06 March 2024
Culture
Romania celebrates Voices of Freedom at 2024 London Book Fair
06 March 2024
Transport
CFR Călători introduces SMS tickets for Bucharest airport train trips