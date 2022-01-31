Bucharest’s COVID incidence rate rises to almost 20 per thousand, a new record level

Bucharest’s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 19.88 cases per thousand inhabitants on Monday, January 31, Digi24 reported. The day before, the infection rate was 18.05 per thousand, while one week ago, it was 10.23.

The COVID incidence rate has risen sharply in the Romanian capital since the beginning of this year. According to data from the Public Health Directorate, on January 3, for example, the infection rate was 0.87 per thousand. It climbed to over 3 (3.32) on January 12 and to over 10 (10.23) on January 24.

The situation is also worrying in Ilfov, the county that surrounds Bucharest. According to official data from Ilfov Prefecture quoted by Hotnews.ro, three localities near the capital - Otopeni, Corbeanca and Mogosoaia - had infection rates of over 25 per thousand on Monday. Otopeni reported the highest incidence rate - 29.81 per thousand inhabitants, followed by Corbeanca - 27.13 and Mogosoaia - 25.54.

At the national level, Romanian officials reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths in the past 24 hours. Most new cases were reported in Bucharest - 4,257.

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)