Bucharest’s official coat of arms is set to be modified by the capital’s General Council because the representation of the icon of Saint Demetrius the New "was erroneously chosen.” The Council will discuss the draft resolution for the change on January 31.

According to the approval memorandum cited by G4Media, the representation of the icon of Saint Demetrius the New "was erroneously chosen as early as 1864, a fact confirmed by the Romanian Orthodox Church, as well as by many historians and heraldry specialists."

Currently, Bucharest’s coat of arms features the image and symbolism of Saint Great Martyr Demetrius, the Myroblyte, celebrated on October 26, who was a soldier martyred in Thessaloniki in 303 during the reign of Emperor Diocletian, and not that of Saint Demetrius the New, the Patron of Bucharest, celebrated on October 27.

"Saint Demetrius the New, the Patron of Bucharest, is part of the identity of Romania's capital, with profound historical and spiritual significance. The historical and spiritual significance of Bucharest's Patron Saint was recognized by the Romanian Orthodox Church ever since the bringing of his holy relics to Wallachia on July 13th, 1774," the document explains.

According to it, the error was not corrected in General Council Decision 76/1993, and the coat of arms still bears the icon of Saint Demetrius the Myroblyte, not that of Saint Demetrius the New.

Romania’s Orthodox Church approved the icon model depicting Saint Demetrius the New to be included in the Coat of Arms of Bucharest. The other elements of the city's identity – heraldry, symbols, and message – remain unchanged.

This year will mark 250 years since the holy relics of Saint Demetrius the New were brought to Bucharest.

(Photo source: Calin Stan/Dreamstime.com)