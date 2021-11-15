Bucharest, Cluj announce Christmas markets

The Bucharest Christmas Market is scheduled to take place between November 26 and December 26 on the esplanade in University Square, the City Hall announced.

The event takes place in keeping with current sanitary norms. Access will be ticket-based, and visitors will have to show the Covid-19 pass. The venue will open at 30% of its capacity.

Tickets cost RON 5 (around EUR 1) when purchased online and RON 7 at the ticket office on site. Children younger than 12 have free entrance. Online tickets have been available since November 12 here, while the ticket office will be open on-site throughout the duration of the event.

EU residents who visit the fair need to show the Covid-19 pass, while those from countries not issuing such certificates need to show a state-issued proof of vaccination or of having recovered from the illness. Children younger than or aged 12 are exempt from the requirement.

The market will feature a 15-meter tall Christmas tree that is “reusable, durable, and ecological,” in addition to a program of background music and the offer of season products and gifts.

In Cluj-Napoca, the Christmas Market will be open between November 26 and December 31, mayor Emil Boc announced, quoted by Ziua de Cluj. Access will be made based on the Covid-19 certificate. The market will open at 30% of capacity and with a reduced number of stalls.

(Photo: Alberto Mihai | Dreamstime.com)

