Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/15/2021 - 10:34
Events

Bucharest, Cluj announce Christmas markets

15 November 2021
The Bucharest Christmas Market is scheduled to take place between November 26 and December 26 on the esplanade in University Square, the City Hall announced.

The event takes place in keeping with current sanitary norms. Access will be ticket-based, and visitors will have to show the Covid-19 pass. The venue will open at 30% of its capacity.

Tickets cost RON 5 (around EUR 1) when purchased online and RON 7 at the ticket office on site. Children younger than 12 have free entrance. Online tickets have been available since November 12 here, while the ticket office will be open on-site throughout the duration of the event. 

EU residents who visit the fair need to show the Covid-19 pass, while those from countries not issuing such certificates need to show a state-issued proof of vaccination or of having recovered from the illness. Children younger than or aged 12 are exempt from the requirement.

The market will feature a 15-meter tall Christmas tree that is “reusable, durable, and ecological,” in addition to a program of background music and the offer of season products and gifts. 

In Cluj-Napoca, the Christmas Market will be open between November 26 and December 31, mayor Emil Boc announced, quoted by Ziua de Cluj. Access will be made based on the Covid-19 certificate. The market will open at 30% of capacity and with a reduced number of stalls.

(Photo: Alberto Mihai | Dreamstime.com)

11 November 2021
Central RO: Sibiu Christmas Market to open at the end of the month
11 November 2021
Central RO: Sibiu Christmas Market to open at the end of the month
