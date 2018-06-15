24 °C
Bucharest
Jun 15, 12:30

Bucharest City Hall increases parking fees, tax for second car

by Romania Insider
People who own more than one car will pay higher taxes and parking fees in downtown Bucharest will increase significantly, according to two decisions adopted by the Bucharest General Council on Thursday, June 14.

Parking fees in Bucharest’s central area will increase from the current level of RON 1.5 per hour to RON 10 per hour, local Economica.net reported.

The measures are part of the Integrated Plan for Air Quality 2018-2020. The plan includes other measures, such as sanctions for illegal parking, stimulating the renewal of the car park by fiscal measures and offering facilities to companies that provide transport to their employees or cover their costs with public transport.

