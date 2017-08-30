Bucharest City Hall will set up hotel, cemetery for pets

The Bucharest City Hall will build a cemetery and a hotel for pets, according to a draft decision approved by the General Council of Bucharest (CGMB).

Thirty-three of the city councilors voted for the project, and only one voted against, reports local News.ro.

“This is a project that places Bucharest among European capitals. There are some attempts in the private sector and we will support them if they want to associate with us, but that’s not enough,” said mayor Gabriela Firea.

The project is included in the “Strategy for the Protection and Welfare of Animals in Bucharest”, approved at the CGMB meeting organized on April 27. Under this project, the authorities will carry out the studies necessary to achieve the two objectives. Several veterinary medicine specialists will also participate in these studies as well.

Irina Marica, [email protected]