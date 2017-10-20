Christmas market returns to downtown Bucharest

The Bucharest Christmas Market will take place this year between December 1 and December 27, in the Constitutiei Square.

The market officially opens the winter holidays season. It will be open every day, between 10:00 and 22:00.

The market includes a food area, a crafts area, Santa Claus’ house, an ice skating rink, a merry-go-round, a train. It will showcase various concerts and traditional performances, and support a humanitarian campaign encouraging people to donate books and toys for children in need.

Entrance to the market is free of charge.

The Bucharest Christmas Market is part of the European Christmas Markets network and gathers 200,000 visitors at each edition.

