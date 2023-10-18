Sibiu Christmas Market to open next month

This year’s edition of Sibiu Christmas Market, one of the top tourist attractions of the city in central Romania, is scheduled to open on November 17th.

The event, which takes place in Sibiu’s Grand Square, runs until January 2nd.

Throughout the duration of the fair, visitors can find here a the selection of season presents and products, from artisan-made souvenirs to culinary delights. Children can visit Santa’s Workshop and attend various events and activities designed for them.

As it happened at previous editions, every evening will see projections on the buildings in the Grand Square, aimed at “turning the center of the city into a fairytale place,” the organizers announced.

Sibiu Christmas Market is a project initiated by the Bureau of the Social Attaché of the Austrian Embassy in Romania in a partnership with the Sibiu municipality. Its first edition took place in 2007, when Sibiu held the European Capital of Culture title.

(Photo: Calin Stan/ Dreamstime)

