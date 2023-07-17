Bucharest's Art Safari Kinder invites children to explore arts this summer

Art Safari Kinder, an educational program that aims to make art accessible and enjoyable for children, is welcoming young artists aged 4 to 18 for a creative and immersive experience this summer.

The program offers a range of activities including drawing and painting workshops, t-shirt painting, intensive art courses, and guided tours at the Art Safari Love Edition exhibitions.

The program runs from Thursday to Sunday until September 10 at the historic Dacia-Romania Palace on Lipscani Street, Bucharest.

The themes for this edition draw inspiration from renowned artists such as Constantin Brâncuși, Nicolae Tonitza, Stefan Luchian, and Constantin Artachino, as well as famous portraits from The National Portrait Gallery in London.

Participants in the painting workshops will be inspired by the techniques and styles of Constantin Artachino, while the drawing workshops will encourage young artists to experiment with different mediums and learn from the works of masters like Leonardo da Vinci and Albrecht Dürer. The t-shirt painting session allows children to personalize their own clothing items using a variety of materials provided.

Moreover, Art Safari Kinder offers intensive courses in painting and drawing, where children can dive deeper into the techniques of renowned Romanian painters such as Tonitza, Luchian, and Grigorescu. These sessions provide a more focused and comprehensive learning experience.

Maria Munteanu, coordinator of Art Safari educational programs, says "Art Safari Kinder takes on a new form this summer and awaits children with new surprises. We put into practice everything we've learned about colors, shapes, and textures in the art workshops."

(Photo source: Art Safari Kinder organizers)