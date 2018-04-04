Bucharest airport will revamp runways

Bucharest’s Henri Coanda International Airport will revamp its main runway and repair its secondary one. The work will start on April 12 and will be carried out in several phases so as not to affect the airport’s operations.

The airport made this announcement after the debate in recent weeks on the poor condition of the main runway. First, the new CEO of state-owned airline Tarom complained that the company has to change the tires of its aircraft very often due to the bad runway at Otopeni. Then, an association that monitors infrastructure in Romania signaled that a piece of the runway broke when a larger plane took off last week, disrupting the airport’s operations.

A report from last year, which was presented by the local media at the beginning of this year, showed that the airport management company made no investments between 2013 and 2015.

