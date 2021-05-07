Bucharest airport curbs workforce despite intense traffic expected

June was the busiest month since the beginning of the pandemic, and last Saturday, July 3, there were 25 charters, of which 16 flights were scheduled in three hours, Ziarul Financiar daily reports.

From 65,205 passengers in June 2020, the traffic soared more than eight times to 550,000 in June 2021.

The number will likely further rise in July. And yet, out of the 1,370 employees of the airport, 800 were sent to technical unemployment at the beginning of July.

“Theoretically, there will be no bottleneck. In the first days, we will monitor the situation in all areas and, if necessary, we will recall them from technical unemployment,” said Cosmin Peşteşan, airport director.

The company hopes to cover part of the RON 146 mln losses posted last year.

