THE BT VISA UNTOLD 2026 DIGITAL CARD: A NEW DESIGN INSPIRED BY THIS YEAR'S UNTOLD FESTIVAL THEME, A NEW JOURNEY

News from Companies

The animated BT Visa UNTOLD digital card in the BT Pay app now features a new design inspired by the UNTOLD 2026 theme, A New Journey. The griffin, the symbol of this year's festival, is the card's central visual element, evoking both a spirit of exploration and the magic of a new chapter for the UNTOLD community.

For customers who already have this digital card, the design will be updated automatically in BT Pay this week. The 2026 edition continues the series of themed Visa UNTOLD cards, which has so far featured the Hummingbird (2025), Mother Nature (2024) and Light Phoenix (2023) - a collection that reflects the festival's visual direction year after year.



A card with sound effects: the UNTOLD atmosphere with every transaction



In addition, every payment or transfer made with the BT Visa UNTOLD card is accompanied by a sound effect that evokes the festival atmosphere.



BT Visa UNTOLD benefits for the festival community



BT Visa UNTOLD is a Romanian leu-denominated debit card that can be issued instantly and free of charge in the BT Pay app. Customers who wish to get a BT Visa UNTOLD digital card need to open the BT Pay app, go to Add Cards and select the UNTOLD tab.



Card benefits include access to exclusive campaigns offering tickets at special prices; a 5% discount on UNTOLD merchandise purchased at the festival or on the official website, as well as on official accommodation options offered by UNTOLD; and 4% in Booking.com credit when paying for the booking with the BT Visa UNTOLD card via the link available in the Offers section of BT Pay.



From 29 June to 5 July, BT Visa UNTOLD cardholders can purchase discounted UNTOLD passes online for €109 + taxes. The campaign is available in the Offers section of BT Pay.



200,000 BT Visa UNTOLD cards



BT has been UNTOLD's official bank since the festival's first edition. Banca Transilvania also provides the festival's cashless payment experience through the festival wristband. The BT Visa UNTOLD portfolio has reached 200,000 digital and physical cards.



Banca Transilvania, UNTOLD Festival & Visa



*This is a press release.