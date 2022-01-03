Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/03/2022 - 08:00
Business

Banca Transilvania: Romania’s economy will grow by 5.2% in 2022, 4.9% in 2023

03 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Transilvania, the largest in Romania, estimates that in 2022 the country’s economy will grow by 5.2%, compared to the Government’s 4.6% forecast assumed for budget planning purposes.

On the other hand, the bank’s experts, quoted by Ziarul Financiar, estimate last year’s economic expansion at only 6.2% - compared to the 7% official expectations.

In nominal terms, Romania’s GDP will reach EUR 266 bln this year, up from EUR 241 bln 2021, according to Banca Transilvania. In 2023, the GDP is expected to reach EUR 290 bln.

The bank’s scenario is based on favourable prospects for productive investments, supported by the low level of real financing costs and the implementation of programs launched in the European Union after the pandemic (the Resilience Facility).

Regarding private consumption, the main element of GDP by utilisation, Banca Transilvania expects an increase of 5.5% YoY next year compared to 6.9% this year.

Investments will increase faster, by 10% YoY. At the same time, the average inflation will be 5.1%, compared to 4.1% this year, and Banca Transilvania expected the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to increase the refinancing interest rate to 2.5% compared to 1.75% at this moment.

(Photo: Antonyesse/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/03/2022 - 08:00
Business

Banca Transilvania: Romania’s economy will grow by 5.2% in 2022, 4.9% in 2023

03 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Transilvania, the largest in Romania, estimates that in 2022 the country’s economy will grow by 5.2%, compared to the Government’s 4.6% forecast assumed for budget planning purposes.

On the other hand, the bank’s experts, quoted by Ziarul Financiar, estimate last year’s economic expansion at only 6.2% - compared to the 7% official expectations.

In nominal terms, Romania’s GDP will reach EUR 266 bln this year, up from EUR 241 bln 2021, according to Banca Transilvania. In 2023, the GDP is expected to reach EUR 290 bln.

The bank’s scenario is based on favourable prospects for productive investments, supported by the low level of real financing costs and the implementation of programs launched in the European Union after the pandemic (the Resilience Facility).

Regarding private consumption, the main element of GDP by utilisation, Banca Transilvania expects an increase of 5.5% YoY next year compared to 6.9% this year.

Investments will increase faster, by 10% YoY. At the same time, the average inflation will be 5.1%, compared to 4.1% this year, and Banca Transilvania expected the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to increase the refinancing interest rate to 2.5% compared to 1.75% at this moment.

(Photo: Antonyesse/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks