Banca Transilvania extends loans for education institutions

10 August 2021
Banca Transilvania offers loans to educational institutions through Skills & Education, a credit program backed by guarantees provided under the European Investment Fund (EIF).

The loans are aimed at businesses in the field of education. Kindergartens, schools, universities and companies that invest in employee training can get funding. 80% of the loan is guaranteed by the European Investment Fund.

The loans have a maximum size of EUR 2 mln (RON 9.7 mln) per client for a period between 1 to 8 years.

The institution or company applying for funding must be registered and have activity in Romania. It is also necessary to have a team of up to 500 employees and no overdue debt to the state budget.

"We need technology, resources and training to meet the challenges of education. By supporting investments in new skills of employees in companies and institutions, this program is a new opportunity for Banca Transilvania to contribute to the sustainable development of education and society," says Leonard Cornoiu, Director of European Programs, Banca Transilvania.

(Photo: Bancatransilvania.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

