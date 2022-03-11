Romanian lender Banca Transilvania sets up technology company to up capacity to develop IT solutions

Banca Transilvania, the biggest local lender, has set up its own technology company, Code Crafters, in a move to increase its capacity to develop the IT solutions it needs.

The company, set to become operational in April, is staffed with a team experienced in technology and outsourcing companies but also banking, the bank said. The Code Crafters structure is centered on small, autonomous teams, focusing on technology and innovation.

“At Banca Transilvania, we invest massively in technology, progressed from one year to another, but we are rather used to buying technology than developing it ourselves. With Code Crafters, we take a big step in the direction of producing ourselves the technologies we need, but also as mindset, organization and digital culture,” Ömer Tetik, the general manager of Banca Transilvania, said.

A total of 75% of the bank’s active clients (2.7 million) are digital ones.

The bank has 3.4 million clients, and a market share of 19%. It employs more than 9,000 people. It has a network of 500 branches in 180 localities.

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com