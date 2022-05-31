BSOG to begin offshore gas production in Romania's Black Sea on June 28

Black Sea Oil and Gas (BSOG) will kick off production at its shallow waters perimeter Midia, in Romania's Black Sea, on June 28, according to sources familiar with the event consulted by Economica.net.

The oil rig Ana was installed on the deposit with the same name, 120 km from the seashore, in a place where the depth of the water is some 70 meters.

Some tests were carried out last week, and only some more permits are needed before starting operations, sources said.

The estimated production capacity will be 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year, equivalent to 10% of Romania's gas consumption.

The company, controlled by US fund Carlyle, had announced earlier this year intentions of resorting to international mediation to remove regulatory constraints, but the lawmakers passed amendments to the Offshore Law meanwhile.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

