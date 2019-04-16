BSOG gets green light for production stage of Black Sea offshore gas field

Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) together with its co-venture partners, Petro Ventures Resources and Gas Plus International B.V., on April 15 announced that they received the approval from the Romanian Government for the development of the Ana and Doina natural gas fields which make up the Midia Gas Development Project (MGD Project) in the Black Sea.

The development of the Ana and Doina gas fields offshore Romania is a top priority for the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM) as it could lead to the diversification of the supply sources in Romania, according to ANMR president Gigi Dragomir.

BSOG's shareholders, led by U.S. fund Carlyle, on February 7 decided to proceed with the USD 400 million Midia Gas Development Project, in the Romanian part of the Black Sea. BSOG and its joint venture partners hope to restore all of their rights and get the Romanian Government to remove any newly imposed taxes and restrictions, following EU Directives.

The MGD Project is the first new offshore gas development project in the Romanian Black Sea to be built after 1989. It consists of 5 offshore production wells (1 subsea well at Doina field and 4 platform wells at Ana field), a subsea gas production system over the Doina well which will be connected through an 18 km pipeline with a new unmanned production platform located over Ana field. A 126 km gas pipeline will link the Ana platform to the shore and a new onshore gas treatment plant (GTP) in Corbu commune, Constanta county, with a capacity of 1 BCM per year representing 10% of Romania’s consumption.

