Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/28/2021 - 08:21
Business

BSOG seeks 15-year extension of Black Sea concession Midia

28 September 2021
The owners of the Midia natural gas perimeter in the Romanian offshore, Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) and Petro Ventures and Gas Plus, have applied to the Agency National Institute for Mineral Resources (ANRM) for a 15-year extension of the concession agreement concluded with the Romanian state, Profit.ro reported. The period is the maximum allowed for an extension by the legislation in force.

The natural gas project is the most advanced in the Romanian Black Sea sector and the only one with a final investment decision.

BSOG, owned by Carlyle International Energy Partners and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), announced this September the completion of the installation of the Ana natural gas production platform.

The production was previously scheduled to start by the end of this year, but delays in the works on the gas treatment plant on the shore will delay the first deliveries until next year.

Currently, the oil agreement is valid until 2028, and the companies will extend it until 2043 by concluding an additional act.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

11 May 2021
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
11 May 2021
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
Editor's picks