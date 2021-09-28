BSOG seeks 15-year extension of Black Sea concession Midia

The owners of the Midia natural gas perimeter in the Romanian offshore, Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) and Petro Ventures and Gas Plus, have applied to the Agency National Institute for Mineral Resources (ANRM) for a 15-year extension of the concession agreement concluded with the Romanian state, Profit.ro reported. The period is the maximum allowed for an extension by the legislation in force.

The natural gas project is the most advanced in the Romanian Black Sea sector and the only one with a final investment decision.

BSOG, owned by Carlyle International Energy Partners and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), announced this September the completion of the installation of the Ana natural gas production platform.

The production was previously scheduled to start by the end of this year, but delays in the works on the gas treatment plant on the shore will delay the first deliveries until next year.

Currently, the oil agreement is valid until 2028, and the companies will extend it until 2043 by concluding an additional act.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)