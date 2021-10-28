Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 08:28
Business

Romanian commodities exchange BRM ready to open subsidiary in Moldova

28 October 2021
Romania’s commodities exchange BRM, where 70% of the natural gas consumption is traded, opened a subsidiary in Moldova at Chisinau - BRM East Energy, Mold-street.com reported.

The company was set up in March and will be operational at the beginning of 2022, with its focus on the balancing energy markets of natural gas and electricity. The equipment is already in place, and the exchange can start operating as of January 2022, BRM’s president Gabriel Purice confirmed.

BRM’s president said that the Romanian institution is working with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to help the market regulator ANRE design the balancing market for natural gas.

After the design of the natural gas balancing market is completed, BRM East Energy can begin operating it, as well as the day-ahead market, intraday market and other term markets (weekly, monthly). In principle, it can facilitate trading with electricity, but there is not much competition for this, BRM’s president explained.

The electricity market is dominated by the GRES power plant in Cuciurgan, in Transnistria. The competition in the natural gas market is limited as well, but the existing interconnectors, including the new one to Romania (Iasi-Ungheni), facilitate the competition that may develop in the future.

(Photo: Dmitrijs Kaminskis | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

