No bridge in Romania in danger of collapse

None of the 4,250 bridges in Romania is in danger of collapse, the national roads company CNAIR announced on Thursday, August 16, after the tragedy in Italy, where a highway bridge in Genoa collapsed killing 38 people.

According to CNAIR, only 37 bridges in Romania are in the fifth technical class, indicating a rather bad shape, but these are mainly located on secondary roads that the company has taken over from local authorities, local News.ro reported. Another 680 bridges are in the fourth technical class, but none of these is in any imminent danger of collapse, as they are permanently monitored.

According to CNAIR, the bridges in Romania are reviewed every six months or sooner, if needed. Periodical maintenance is performed every 10 to 15 years and major rehabilitation or capital repairs take place at intervals between 35 and 50 years.

