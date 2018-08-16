Two Romanians among the victims of the Genoa bridge collapse

Two Romanians have been identified so far among the victims of the bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy.

One Romanian was initially reported dead following the tragedy on Tuesday, August 14, which killed at least 39 people. Then, on Wednesday, another Romanian was found among the people who lost their lives. However, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that the first Romanian victim was not actually dead but in a profound coma at the Genoa hospital.

A tower and sections of the Morandi bridge near Genoa – measuring about 200 meters – collapsed on to railway lines, a river and a warehouse on Tuesday. The bridge, which had been built in the 1960s, was in bad shape and was being consolidated.

The bridge is part of the A10 motorway, which serves the Italian Riviera and south-east coast of France as well as the ports in the region.

