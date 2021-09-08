No breakthrough in Romania's political deadlock

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis implied that a solution to the political deadlock could be negotiated only after the senior ruling party (Liberal party, PNL) holds internal elections, co-president of the reformist party USR-PLUS Dan Barna announced after meeting with Iohannis over the political developments.

A few hours earlier, the head of state "guaranteed" in a meeting with Romanian diplomats that he would find "the best solutions" to overcome the stalemate.

"Perhaps you hoped that this meeting will lead to a solution. I am disappointed, it turned out to be a formal meeting. No solutions were discussed, no scenarios were on the table," the USR-PLUS leader said shortly after the discussion with the head of state, according to Hotnews.ro.

Earlier in the same day, the USR-PLUS ministers filed their resignations to the Government. However, President Iohannis has not approved their resignations, and consequently, PM Citu couldn't appoint interim ministers.

Barna used the opportunity to stress that USR-PLUS will never accept Forin Citu again as prime minister.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)