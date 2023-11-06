Capital markets powered by BSE

BRD SocGen plans to distribute half of 2022 FY profit as dividends

06 November 2023

BRD SocGen (BVB: BRD), the third largest lender in Romania after Banca Transilvania and BCR, summoned the shareholders on December 14 to approve the distribution of RON 643 million, namely 50% of the 2022 profit, in the form of special dividends.

The proposed dividend would result in a yield of 5.35%, based on the price of the bank’s shares on November 3 after the announcement, Ziarul Financiar reported.

On the day the bank announced plans to distribute special dividends, its shares rose by 2.13%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

