BRD SocGen plans to distribute half of 2022 FY profit as dividends

BRD SocGen (BVB: BRD), the third largest lender in Romania after Banca Transilvania and BCR, summoned the shareholders on December 14 to approve the distribution of RON 643 million, namely 50% of the 2022 profit, in the form of special dividends.

The proposed dividend would result in a yield of 5.35%, based on the price of the bank’s shares on November 3 after the announcement, Ziarul Financiar reported.

On the day the bank announced plans to distribute special dividends, its shares rose by 2.13%.

