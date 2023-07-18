Events

Jazz Bastion: Brașov hosts jazz concert series this summer

18 July 2023

The third edition of Jazz Bastion, a series of seven jazz concerts, is scheduled to take place between July 20th and August 24th at the Weavers’ Bastion in Brașov.

The festival’s topic this year, Globetrotter, is reflected in a program that brings a variety of styles and influences, ranging from Balkan and Celtic to eclectic-contemporary.

Among this year’s guests are Jesse Davis Quartet, pianist Yukako Yamano (Japan), AVA Trio (The Netherlands/ Turkey), Cătălin Milea Quartet (Romania), Irish group TRÍ, Rain Sultanov & 
Shahin Novrasli Duo of Baku, and Bourbon Jazz Unit (Romania).

Bourbon Jazz Unit is set to open the concert series on July 20th, performing for the first time in a format that includes vocalist Geea Popescu, pianist Alex Șveț, bassist Seby Joo, and drummer Vlad Tohănean.

More on the program here.

(Illustration courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

