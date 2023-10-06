Brasov has its own stand at Expo Real Munich

Brasov's municipality and the representatives of Brasov companies from the real estate and related sectors are participating in the 25th edition of the most important fair for real estate properties and investments, Expo Real Munich.

"We proudly represent Romania, and we have put Brasov on the international investment map," said mayor Allen Coliban at the opening of Expo Real, G4media.ro reported.

For the second time, after the first participation in 2022, Brasov has its own stand at this fair, under the umbrella of "Invest in Brasov," where the municipality and local real estate companies have the opportunity to establish new partnerships and attract new investments in the city.

At this important fair for real estate investments and properties, Brasov is with 1,850 other exhibitors from 36 countries and represents Romania, together with the Transilvania stand.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Brasov)