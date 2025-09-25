Romania-Poland Season: Photos by Brâncuși go on display in Krakow exhibition

The exhibition Brâncuși. Sculpting with Light, set to open in Krakow this week, will present a selection of original photographs by the Romanian-born artist found in three private collections: David Grob, Bruce Silverstein New York, and Christian Reyntjens.

The exhibition is described as "an attempt to penetrate the creative process of the Romanian artist, to understand how he perceived the world and matter, how he used light and shadow to give form deeper meanings."

It is conceived as an artistic journey adapted to the artist's own biography: the origin of the young man, his departure for the capital of arts of the early 20th century, the move to in Paris, where he was in contact with artists such as Man Ray, Edward Steichen or Alfred Stieglitz, and the transformation of his studio into a laboratory of modern art. The exhibition also features images of the Monumental Ensemble of Târgu Jiu, which was installed between 1937 and 1938.

The Romanian artist's photographic experiments are juxtaposed with the works of contemporary artists from Krakow: Bogusław Bachorczyk, Maciek Bernaś, Bartek Buczek, Michał Sroka, Justyna Stasiowska, and Bogdan Achimescu.

The curatorial concept belongs to Doina Lemny, an expert on Brâncuși's art and curator of landmark retrospectives and author of numerous publications about the artist, in collaboration with Karolina Wójcik, coordinator of the MCK Exhibitions Department and curator of several exhibitions of the Polish institution.

The exhibition is open from September 27 to December 14 at the International Culture Center of Krakow.

(Illustration: ICR)

