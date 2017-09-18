First comprehensive Brâncuși exhibition in Russia opens in Moscow

An exhibition of works by Romania-born Constantin Brâncuși is open in Moscow until November 12. The exhibition is open at the Multimedia Art Museum in Moscow and is “a first attempt to show the Brancusi phenomenon in its full breadth.”

It is organized within the framework of the parallel program of the 7th Moscow International Biennial of Modern Art and includes works, such as sculptures, drawings, photographs and films from the collection of the Pompidou Center in Paris.

In addition to works such as La muse endormie (Sleeping Muse), Prometheus or Torso of a Young Man, the public can discover Brâncuși as a photographer and film author.

“We thought it was extremely important that we combine in the same way, in a unified space, all of Constantin Brâncuși’s incarnations as the viewer should be able to see the world in the same way that Brâncuși himself saw it, and in the way that Brâncuși wanted to show it to those around him,” a presentation of the exhibition argues.

A 1913 bronze cast work of La muse endormie sold for USD 57.36 million at Christie’s Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale in New York on May 15. The sum was almost double the initial estimate price of USD 20- USD 30 million, and a new record for a sculpture of the artist, after the Madame LR (Portrait de Mme LR) sold for USD 37.6 million at Christie’s Paris in 2009.

