Bosch invests EUR 25 mln in new engineering center in Cluj-Napoca

German group Bosch, an international leader in the equipment and services sector, has started the construction of its new engineering center in Cluj-Napoca, central Romania.

Bosch opened its engineering center in Cluj-Napoca in 2013 and currently has some 400 employees working for this center in several locations in the city. The new building will bring all these employees together under the same roof.

“Bosch has expanded its research and development activity in Romania in the last five years, so we have decided to develop our own building for the Cluj Engineering Center,” said Mihai Boldijar, Bosch group’s representative to Romania.

“This shows once more Bosch’s commitment to develop solutions and technologies for the future in Romania,” he added.

Bosch plans to invest some EUR 25 million in this center. The company will be located in Cluj-Napoca’s center, within the DaVinci software development campus. It will have six levels and a total surface of 16,000 sqm and should be finalized by end-2019.

The engineering center in Cluj has a strong cooperation with the group’s factory in Jucu, near Cluj-Napoca, and with other Bosch centers worldwide.

