Bosch to cut 170 positions from factory in Romania’s Cluj county

A total of 170 people will be laid off from the Bosch factory in Jucu, in Cluj county, Hacking Work reported.

In Cluj, Bosch currently has approximately 3,300 employees at its production facility. The factory produces electronic control units for driving assistance, traffic safety and comfort, and improving the driving experience.

“The development of Bosch’s business is hampered by a weakened global economy and a stagnant automotive market. Given the market development, we continue to expect a decline in vehicle production and a significant increase in competition,” Bosch representatives told Economedia.ro.

“Bosch has been continuously working on structural and portfolio adjustments to ensure its future competitiveness and viability. To this end, we are continuously reviewing the structure of our activities to reduce costs wherever possible - whether in structures, portfolio or personnel, and this applies worldwide.”

This September, Bosch announced it would cut 13,000 jobs in Germany as part of its plans to save EUR 2.5 billion. The company said the losses were the result of a stagnated market and pressure from rivals.

(Photo source: the company)