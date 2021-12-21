Booking.com to open regional service center in Romania

Booking.com is preparing to open a regional service center in Romania, where hundreds of employees will work.

The online accommodation booking platform is in the process of renting office space in Romania, in the U Center office complex, developed by Forte Partners in the Tineretului area, in ​​southern Bucharest, where it wants to set up a regional service center.

The office spaces envisaged by Booking.com can accommodate 700 employees, according to some sources from the real estate market, quoted by Profit.ro.

Booking.com now operates a Romanian office with an area of ​​about 450 square meters on the 16th floor of the Euro Tower office building in the Tei area of the capital city.

Booking.com (Romania) SRL, through which the platform carries out its operations in Romania, had an average number of 20 employees and a turnover of RON 9.1 mln (some EUR 2 mln) in 2019.

(Photo: A1977 | Dreamstime.com)

