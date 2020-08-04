Major book fair canceled, theater and music festivals postponed in Romania due to coronavirus

Major music, theater, or film festivals have been postponed in Romania in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, while this year's edition of Bookfest fair was canceled.

The Board of Directors of the Romanian Publishers Association has decided to cancel the 15th edition of the international book fair Bookfest, following the Romanian president's announcement that he would extend the state of emergency for another 30 days (until mid-May), according to an announcement posted on Facebook. The 2020 Bookfest was initially scheduled for May 27-31, 2020.

Bookfest is the most important event of its kind in Romania. More than 150 exhibitors participated in last year's edition (organized in Bucharest between May 29 and June 2), and the participants organized over 400 events.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) have decided to reschedule for 2021 the over 500 events that were supposed to take place in Sibiu this year. However, a special FITS edition will be held online between June 12 and June 21, 2020, which will be streamed on the festival's online channels (Facebook, YouTube, website).

"Ten days, for 12 hours a day, FITS will offer to the public, online, a program of broadcasts that will include great shows of the world in the area of excellence of theater, opera, dance, music, contemporary circus, performed by consecrated artists, who have received or will receive stars on the Hall of Fame," FITS president Constantin Chiriac said, according to News.ro.

The organizers of the international festival EUROPAfest and the Bucharest International Jazz Competition also decided to postpone the concerts scheduled for May. The events will be rescheduled in the second half of July, but the confirmation of the date depends on the evolution of the state generated by coronavirus both in Romania and at the European and global level, the organizers said in a press release.

EUROPAfest brings together over 300 jazz, blues, pop, and classical musicians from Europe, the US, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and other countries every year. Bucharest International Jazz Competition, a unique event in the professional jazz landscape in Romania, is ranked among the first three jazz competitions in Europe. Each edition includes concerts, contests, jam sessions, workshops, masterclasses.

This year's edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film festival in the country, will be rescheduled, the organizers of the event announced. TIFF 2020 was due to take place between May 29 and June 7, in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

Moreover, the organizers of the Volkswagen Bucharest Half Marathon also announced in late March that this year's edition of the event had been rescheduled for September because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

