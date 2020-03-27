Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 15:01
Events
Coronavirus pandemic: Bucharest Half Marathon postponed
27 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Volkswagen Bucharest Half Marathon, which was initially scheduled for May 9-10, has been postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The event has thus been rescheduled for September, the organizers announced.

“Together with our sponsors and partners, we considered that the current situation does not give us the certainty of running in safe conditions, on May 9-10, as previously announced. The Volkswagen Bucharest Half Marathon is rescheduled for September 5-6, 2020,” the organizers said in a Facebook post.

The runners who have already registered for the event will be automatically transferred to the new date. Those who can’t participate to the half marathon in September are invited to send an e-mail to [email protected] before August 1 and choose between two options: transfer the tax to the same race within the same event at the 2021 edition or transfer the tax to another runner, without any extra fees.

Registrations for the 2020 edition of the Bucharest Half Marathon are still open.

The Uniqa Asigurări Bucharest Family & 10K races have also been postponed until August 22, according to local News.ro. Meanwhile, the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon will take place as planned – on October 10-11.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 15:01
Events
Coronavirus pandemic: Bucharest Half Marathon postponed
27 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Volkswagen Bucharest Half Marathon, which was initially scheduled for May 9-10, has been postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The event has thus been rescheduled for September, the organizers announced.

“Together with our sponsors and partners, we considered that the current situation does not give us the certainty of running in safe conditions, on May 9-10, as previously announced. The Volkswagen Bucharest Half Marathon is rescheduled for September 5-6, 2020,” the organizers said in a Facebook post.

The runners who have already registered for the event will be automatically transferred to the new date. Those who can’t participate to the half marathon in September are invited to send an e-mail to [email protected] before August 1 and choose between two options: transfer the tax to the same race within the same event at the 2021 edition or transfer the tax to another runner, without any extra fees.

Registrations for the 2020 edition of the Bucharest Half Marathon are still open.

The Uniqa Asigurări Bucharest Family & 10K races have also been postponed until August 22, according to local News.ro. Meanwhile, the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon will take place as planned – on October 10-11.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases spikes again, total reaches 1,292
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 5,600 people fined for not respecting movement restrictions. Some got out of the house to walk their fish or take their cat to the mall
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister resigns
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister says all of Bucharest’s population will be tested, door to door
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases climbs to 906, 13 dead, movement restrictions come into force
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Suceava becomes biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, local administration head infected