Romania’s Awake music festival cancelled due to coronavirus

The organizers of Awake festival in Romania have decided to cancel this year’s edition of the event due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first major music festival in Romania to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

Awake 2020 was supposed to take place on the Teleki domain, in Mures county, between August 14 and August 16. The lineup included top artists and bands such as Asaf Avidan, JP Cooper, Dubioza Kolektiv, and White Lies.

The organizers said that the tickets purchased for this year's edition of the festival are still valid and can be used for access to next year's edition, according to local Adevarul. For refunds, ticket holders have to contact the points of sale from where they’ve purchased the festival passes.

“We made this painful decision after a long analysis of the national and international context of the last weeks, the slowing down of ticket sales, the freezing of investment budgets from corporate partners, the deferrals, reschedules, and cancellations of tournaments that began and will inevitably continue,” festival director Laura Coroianu explained.

“Moreover, we have also been affected by the challenge of coordinating from self-isolation the deployment of forces needed for a festival of such magnitude. With teams of tens and hundreds of people actively working in various departments and in several cities, all without being able to meet, we choose to remain united in this difficult time and to put everyone's safety first,” she added.

Thus, Awake will most likely return with a new edition in 2021.

Other major festivals in Romania, such as Electric Castle, Untold and Neversea, which are also scheduled for this summer, will most likely take place as scheduled. Their organizers have not announced any changes so far.

