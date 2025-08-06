Transport

Bolt, Uber assure their Romanian drivers are paying taxes and contributions legally

06 August 2025

The Coalition for the Digital Economy, which brings together companies such as Uber, Glovo, Wolt, Bolt, Bringo, and Lime, in response to Ziarul Financiar's claims that the drivers of the ride-hailing operators are avoiding taxes and social security contributions, assured that this is not the case. 

Those working under the ride-hailing contracts are either registered as freelancers (PFA) or have employment contracts with alternative transport operators; therefore, they pay all their contributions to the state budget, according to the coalition’s response.

Alternative transport platform operators provide, monthly, through Declaration D397 to the authorities all information regarding the economic activities carried out through the platforms, the statement reads. The level of detail is very thorough (number of km, identification data of drivers, transport companies).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Joa Souza/Dreamstime.com)

