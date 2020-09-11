Bolt expands to eastern Romania city

Bolt announced on Friday, November 6, that it launched its ride-hailing service in Iasi, in eastern Romania.

Iasi thus became the fifth city in Romania where this service is available, after Bucharest, Constanta, Timisoara, and Cluj-Napoca.

To try the new service, users in Iasi have to download the Bolt app from Google Play and App Store.

"Iasi has been in our expansion plans for a long time, given that it is one of the largest and most dynamic cities in Romania," said Cristian Salceanu, Bolt Romania country manager, quoted by News.ro.

Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, has been operating on the Romanian market since 2016. Besides passenger transportation services, the company is present in Romania with the e-scooter rental and food delivery services and the software development division, which serves all its European subsidiaries.

(Photo source: NycRuss/Dreamstime.com)